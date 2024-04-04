Denmark Closes Busy Oil Shipping Strait Over Faulty Missile Launcher

The National Maritime Authority of Denmark has closed down the Great Belt strait–a key shipping venue for Russia’s shadow sanctions-busting oil fleets–after the Danish navy activated a faulty missile launcher, endangering traffic. The missile launcher was activated and could not be deactivated, prompting the Danish authorities to bar access, which blocks access to the Baltic Sea, citing the risk of “falling missile fragments”, Reuters reports. “Until the missile launcher is deactivated, there is a risk…