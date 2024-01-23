Denser Texas Crude Leads U.S. Oil Production Growth

Higher production of relatively denser crude oil in Texas, the top oil-producing U.S. state, drove part of the U.S. crude oil output growth last year, the Energy Information Administration (EIA) said on Tuesday. Oil produced in Texas generally has a relatively broad distribution of API gravities. In June 2023, production of crude oil with an API gravity between 30.1 and 40.0 degrees reached 2.58 million barrels per day (bpd), exceeding the Texas production of crude oil with a gravity between 40.1–50 degrees (the lighter crude) for…