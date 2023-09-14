DeSantis To Highlight New Energy Proposal Next Week In Oil Country

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is planning to reveal next week a new policy for energy as the presidential candidate travels to oil country. DeSantis will visit Midland, Texas, next Wednesday on a fundraising trip, where he will unveil a new energy policy, a DeSantis campaign official said on Thursday, according to Bloomberg. The speech is expected to touch on restoring U.S. energy dominance, the preservation of the American automobile, and environmental permit reforms. What’s expected from the Republican candidate is more details on the candidate’s…