Desperate And Incompetent: Hamas May Have Acted Alone

Regardless of any possible involvement of Iran in the attacks on Israel last weekend, which resulted in an Israeli declaration of war, Hamas found itself in an untenable situation. It needed escalation. Desperately. There is a case for this attack having been a solo endeavor by Hamas. And that in itself is indicative of the unsustainability of Israel’s endless military control of the Palestinian Territories. In that sense, Iran’s “involvement” is as irrelevant as it is difficult to define. Hamas has found…