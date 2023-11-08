Despite New Talks, Iraqi Kurdish Oil Not Close To Resuming Exports

Iraqi federal government officials have met with the Kurdistan region’s petroleum association to discuss the resumption of KRG crude flows through the Ceyhan pipeline to Turkey, which has been offline since March, removing some 400,000 bdp from the market. According to Reuters, this is the first time Baghdad has met with representatives of the Association of the Petroleum Industry of Kurdistan (APIKUR) on the issue; however, no agreement was reached. Technically, Kurdish oil flows to Turkey should be able to resume since…