Developed Economies Could Stagnate As Fossil Fuels Reach Their Limits

Historical data show that to date, a reduction in energy availability has mostly affected the US, European countries, Japan, and other advanced economies. I expect this situation to continue as energy limits become more of a problem. Advanced economies will start looking and acting more like today’s less-advanced economies. The world economy will face a bumpy path in a generally downward direction. In this post, I give an overview of our current predicament. All economies are subject to the laws of physics. We are biologically adapted to…