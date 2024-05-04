Developing Nations Look to Balance Oil and Gas Opportunity with Climate Concerns

As the world focuses on transitioning to green, there are big questions about whether new oil and gas resources should be developed. On the one hand, new oil regions present the opportunity to develop lower-carbon oil and gas through less damaging operations. On the other, the International Energy Agency (IEA) and environmental organisations say it is vital to transition away from fossil fuels to green alternatives and leave any new oil in the ground, to achieve global climate aims. However, many recent oil discoveries have been made in low-income…