Diamondback and Endeavor Discuss $50 Billion Merger

Diamondback Energy and Endeavor Energy Resources are discussing a merger that could see yet another mega-company join Exxon and Chevron in the Permian. Per Reuters, which cited unnamed sources, the value of the deal is $25 billion in cash and stock. The source also said Diamondback shareholders will receive a collective stake of over 50% in the new company. The value of the resulting company could top $50 billion. The Financial Times noted that if the deal was finalized, it would be a win for Diamondback over Conoco, which has also been…