Did Investors Overreact to National Grid’s Shock Announcement?

National Grid, one of the two surviving listed companies from Thatcher’s privatization of the electricity industry, is a giant firm that owns the electric transmission systems of England and Wales, electricity distribution networks in England, Wales, New York, Massachusetts, and Rhode Island, as well as gas storage facilities and renewable resources. National Grid, like most utilities normally is in the headlines only when the lights go out. However, the company recently shocked the investment public when it announced financing for its £60…