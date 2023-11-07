Diesel Demand Shows Signs Of Faltering

An unexpected deeper contraction in U.S. manufacturing activity could signal weaker diesel demand, helping stocks – which are below the five-year average for this time of year – rebuild ahead of the higher winter demand for distillates. Diesel demand in Europe is already weak due to slow industrial activity, which could ease the tight market and help Europe go through the winter with less anxiety and concerns. While potentially weak demand for distillates could ease the market crunch, it doesn’t bode well for the economy in developed…