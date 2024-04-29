29 Apr, 24

Digital Pound Could Be a Fiscal Game-Changer for the UK

UncategorizedNo Comments

Introducing a digital pound could earn the Treasury tens of billions through increased seigniorage revenue, a new report has argued. Research from Positive Money estimates that, by 2029, the government could gain around £15bn a year if 20 per cent of bank deposits were switched to a digital pound. If 30 per cent of deposits were switched into a digital pound, the Treasury could earn an additional £30bn a year through seigniorage revenue, the report argued. Seigniorage is the profit made by a government for issuing currency. It captures…

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This field is required.

This field is required.

Copyright © 2021 All Rights Reserved.