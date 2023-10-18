Disciplined Oil & Gas Companies Succesful In Winning Back Investors

Investors are returning to oil and gas, drawn in by strict capital discipline and improving bottom lines. Fundraising on debt and equity markets is on the rise for the oil industry, at least in the United States. Still, the global chronic underinvestment in new supply is compromising future energy security. A recent analysis by the Financial Times showed that small oil and gas companies in the U.S. have managed to win back the trust of investors in equity and bond markets. Oil price levels may be part of the reason, but the bigger part,…