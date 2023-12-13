Disgraced BP Chief Won’t Receive £32m Pay Package after ‘Serious Misconduct’

Former BP chief executive Bernard Looney will not receive a £32.4m salary and bonuses package after “serious misconduct”. In a press release circulated this evening, the company said: “following careful consideration, the board has concluded that, in providing inaccurate and incomplete assurances in July 2022, Mr Looney knowingly misled the board. “The board has determined that this amounts to serious misconduct, and as such Mr Looney has been dismissed without notice effective on 13 December 2023,”…