Diverse EU Energy Needs Complicate Complete Shift Away From Russian Gas

In the fall of 2022, the Kremlin was forecasting a very bleak winter ahead for citizens of the European Union. After cutting natural gas supplies to Europe — in retaliation for Western sanctions on Russia for the February 2022 full-scale invasion of Ukraine — Moscow and pro-Kremlin media were almost gleefully predicting that Europe, without the benevolence of Russian gas supplies, would become a wasteland of dark, iced-over cities. Europeans would be lucky if they didn’t freeze to death in their beds. But while energy prices spiked, the EU didn’t…