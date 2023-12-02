Does Coal Have a Future in Power Generation?

Hard to believe, but some global mining and trading houses have been hard at work trying to build up their coal holding, especially coal destined to steel mills. Today we want to take a look at global coal usage but with reference mainly to the production of electricity. There are three related questions here. Who is still building new coal plants; what regions have the most operating coal plants; and where are coal plants actually being retired. Just looking at where coal fired power generation is being added we see a huge divide between Asia…