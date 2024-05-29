Double Eagle Poised for Massive Permian Asset Sale

Privately-held Permian basin producer Double Eagle is reportedly considering the sale of assets potentially worth more than $6.5 billion, including debt, Reuters reported on Wednesday, citing unnamed sources. Reuters’ sources said they were anticipating the official start of the sale in the second half of this year, with existing Permian operators expected to be the most likely buyers amid a bit of merger mania in the American shale patch. If Double Eagle’s assets end up being sold for the estimated $6.5-billion value, it would…