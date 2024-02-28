Draft WTO Agreement Shows Deep Divergences on Climate Change

The World Trade Organization’s (WTO) ministerial conference in Abu Dhabi has shown again deep divergences regarding actions to tackle climate change, with the only explicit reference to “climate change” reduced to an annex in the latest drafts. Talks on a new WTO deal are being held this week in Abu Dhabi, and amid disagreements, negotiations on a final declaration continue. WTO Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, who took office in 2021, is keen to include sustainability and tackling climate change in…