Drilling Continues To Disappoint As Oil Prices Climb

The total number of active drilling rigs in the United States fell by 1 this week, according to new data from Baker Hughes published Friday. The total rig count fell to 631 this week. So far this year, Baker Hughes has estimated a loss of 148 active drilling rigs. This week’s count is 444 fewer rigs than the rig count at the beginning of 2019 prior to the pandemic. The number of oil rigs stayed the same this week at 512, down by 109 so far in 2023. The number of gas rigs fell by 1 to 114, a loss of 42 active gas rigs from the start of the…