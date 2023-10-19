Drone Attacks Syrian Gas Field as Israel Conflict Escalates

In reports unconfirmed by the U.S. military, Syrian opposition figures claim that a possible Iran-backed group in Syria launched a drone attack on an oil facility and a U.S. military base in the country’s eastern region, as the Hamas-Israel conflict escalates. While no casualties were reported, and details remain sparse, Europe-based Syrian opposition activist Omar Abu Layla has said that three explosive-laden drones hit the Conoco gas field in Deir el-Zour province on the border with Iraq, the Associated Press reports. The…