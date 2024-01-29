29 Jan, 24

Drought Hits Canada’s Hydropower Sector

Canada’s western provinces have been hit by the worst drought in years and provincial utilities are getting into losses as their hydropower generating capacities are lower amid low reservoir levels. In British Columbia, drought in the past year has forced BC Hydro to draw water for hydropower generation from the least affected areas and to import electricity, executives have told Bloomberg. British Columbia’s utility corporation has been importing more electricity from neighboring Alberta and from some western U.S. states. No blackouts…

