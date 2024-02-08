Duke Energy Misses Earnings Forecast as Higher Interest Rates Bite

U.S. utility giant Duke Energy (NYSE: DUK) reported on Thursday underwhelming fourth-quarter earnings below analyst expectations as rising interest rates raised costs for utilities. Duke Energy booked adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $1.51 for the fourth quarter, compared to $1.11 for the fourth quarter of 2022. Higher adjusted results for the quarter compared to last year were driven by lower O&M expense, favorable rate case impacts along with growth from riders and other retail margin, and lower tax expense and franchise tax…