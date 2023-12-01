Dutch Fund Keeps Shell, BP in Portfolio as it Dumps 40 Other Oil Firms

Dutch pension fund Pensioenfonds Metaal & Techniek (PMT) is divesting from 40 oil and gas companies, but will keep its investments in Shell and BP and seven other energy firms as it sees the nine companies as “the most promising” for PMT in the sector. PMT will continue to invest in Aker BP, BP, Enbridge, Eni, Equinor, Galp Energia, Neste Oyj, OMV, and Shell as it “bid goodbye” to 40 other oil and gas firms, the pension fund said on Friday. Those nine companies meet PMT’s requirements—to have publicly…