Dutch Senate Puts Off Vote to Shut Groningen Gas Field for Good

The Dutch Senate has delayed a vote on the permanent closure of the Groningen gas field, which is set for October 1 due to earthquakes in the area, as several parties have asked for guarantees that the shutdown would not threaten the country’s energy security. The Groningen gas field was planned to be turned off on October 1, 2023, and permanently closed this coming October, the government of the Netherlands said last summer. The fields were expected to remain in operational status for another year just in…