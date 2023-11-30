ECB Rate-Cut Expectations Soar After EU Inflation Cools More Than Expected

Following cooler than expected CPI from Germany and Spain yesterday, the aggregate euro-zone inflation cooled more than expected this morning with headline CPI tumbling from +2.9% in October to +2.4% in November. Core CPI – that excludes volatile components including fuel and food – also moderated for a fourth month, to 3.6%. Source: Bloomberg The decline in inflation was dominated by Energy deflation… And inflation is slowing across all of Europe… However, inflation is likely to tick higher before returning to target due to statistical…