Economic Optimism Puts Oil Prices on Course for a Big Weekly Gain

Solid economic growth figures from the U.S. and news about China’s economic stimulus combined this week to push oil prices higher. Benchmarks could post their biggest weekly rise since October this week, Reuters said, with supply uncertainty in the Middle East contributing to the bullish sentiment. U.S. GDP in the fourth quarter of last year expanded by 3.3%, which was substantially higher than what analysts had expected, which was 2% growth. Meanwhile, in China, the central bank said it would inject the equivalent of $140 billion into the economy…