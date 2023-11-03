Economy Minister Confident Germany Could Phase Out Coal By 2030

Germany continues to target phasing out coal by 2030, German Economy Minister Robert Habeck of the Green party told Bloomberg TV in an interview on Friday. Germany has decided to accelerate the coal phase-out to 2030, from an earlier planned date of 2038, but Europe’s largest economy has reactivated some mothballed coal-fired power plants since last year when Russian natural gas supply ceased. Earlier this week, Habeck’s coalition partner and finance minister, Christian Lindner, questioned the 2030 coal…