Egypt Can’t Ramp Up LNG Supply To Europe Due To The Hamas-Israel War

Europe shouldn’t count on Egypt for more LNG in the short to medium term amid tight natural gas balances in the Eastern Mediterranean after the Hamas-Israel war erupted, the Oxford Institute for Energy Studies (OIES) said in a new report. Following the Hamas attack on Israel in early October, Chevron, the operator of the Tamar gas field offshore southern Israel, shut down production at the field per instructions from the Israeli energy ministry. Subsequently, export flows of gas from southern Israel to Egypt through the offshore…