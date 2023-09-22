Egypt Eyes Energy Revival With Zohr Gas Field Expansion

After uncertainty earlier in the year, as Egypt came to rely heavily on Israel for its gas imports, the North African state finally seems to be getting its oil and gas industry back on track. A planned expansion of its Zohr gas field and new exploration projects are expected to put Egypt back on the map for its energy resources. Further, investment in innovative technologies is expected to boost production rates. Earlier this year, Egypt experienced a sharp drop in its oil and gas exports. Its production of oil has been falling over the last…