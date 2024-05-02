Egypt Eyes Large Role in Green Hydrogen Production

As host of COP27 two years ago, Egypt saw a flurry of announcements for large scale green hydrogen production mostly in the huge Suez Canal Economic Zone (SCZone) that straddles the ship canal from Port Said to the Gulf of Suez. The proposals draw upon Egypt’s rich solar and wind resources to power electrolysis, anticipating ammonia and other hydrogen derivative exports. At COP27, the government hailed the signing of eight framework agreements with companies including ACWA Power, Alfanar, Masdar, Scatec, TotalEnergies, and others. The hydrogen…