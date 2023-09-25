Egypt Seeks Exploration Bids For 23 Oil And Gas Blocks

Egypt launched on Monday an international bidding round for oil and gas exploration in 23 onshore and offshore blocks, the Ministry of Petroleum and Mineral Resources said. Egypt will be offering in this bidding round 10 blocks in the Western Desert region, two blocks in the Eastern Desert, seven areas in the Gulf of Suez, and four blocks in the Red Sea, according to an announcement by the ministry carried by Reuters. The deadline for the filing of the bids is February 25, 2024. Egypt, which has seen some large gas discoveries in recent…