EIA Cuts U.S. Hydropower Generation Forecast By 6% For 2023

The Energy Information Administration (EIA) reduced on Thursday its forecast for U.S. hydropower generation by 6% this year compared to 2022, as much lower generation in the Northwest would more than offset an increase in California’s hydropower output. Since the spring, higher-than-normal temperatures have slashed hydropower generation in the Northwest, which accounts for half of the U.S. hydropower generation, the EIA said. While the water supply outlook in the Northwest for the 2023 summer looked good last autumn and winter,…