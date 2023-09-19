19 Sep, 23

EIA Forecasts Continued Decline In U.S. Shale Oil Output

Shale oil production in the United States is set to decline for the third month in a row to 9.39 million barrels daily, the Energy Information Administration said in its latest Drilling Productivity Report. That would be down from 9.433 million barrels daily for August and a record-high 9.476 million bpd for July. Most of the decline would come from the Permian basin—the star of the shale patch. There, the EIA has projected a production decline of 26,000 bpd, followed by a 17,000-bpd output drop in the Eagle Ford basin. Reuters noted in a…

