EIA: Population Growth Means High-Rising Energy Consumption

Thanks to global population growth, rising living standards and related increases in manufacturing from now until 2050, the Energy Information Administration (EIA) sees energy consumption growing faster than advancements in efficiency. The EIA projects that global energy-related CO2 emissions will increase by 2050 as a result of this increased consumption. “Non-fossil fuel-based resources, including nuclear and renewables, produce more energy through 2050, but in most of the IEO2023 cases we examined, that growth is not sufficient…