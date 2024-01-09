09 Jan, 24

EIA Sees U.S. Setting New Oil Production Record in 2025

The EIA’s first outlook for 2025 shows forecasted U.S. crude oil production reading 13.4 million barrels per day—a new record for the country.  The Energy Information Administration’s latest Short-Term Energy Outlook report published on Tuesday represents the first peek into predictions for 2025. Those predictions include the United States hitting 13.4 million bpd in crude oil production after continued production growth over the next two years “driven by increases in well efficiency.” The EIA pointed to slowing…

