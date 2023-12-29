EIA: U.S. Crude Oil Production Rates Sag In October

Crude oil production in the United States fell in the month of October, according to new data released by the Energy Information Administration on Friday. According to the latest data, average U.S. crude oil production fell from 13.252 million barrels per day in September to 13.248 million bpd in October—the first monthly decline in average daily production rates since April, but still the second-highest production rate in the history of the U.S. oil industry, behind only September. It is also 1.377 million bpd higher than pre-pandemic levels…