10 Oct, 23

El Salvador Taps Geothermal Energy In New Bitcoin Mining Project

UncategorizedNo Comments

Today, Volcano Energy and Luxor Technology Corporation have officially unveiled Lava Pool, El Salvador’s inaugural Bitcoin mining pool powered by abundant renewable geothermal energy. Volcano Energy, a unique public-private partnership committed to contributing 23% of its net income to the Salvadoran government, will exclusively mine blocks through Lava Pool.  “Lava Pool is another example of El Salvador’s first mover advantage as a nation-state in the Bitcoin ecosystem,” said Volcano Energy’s CSO, Gerson Martinez. …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This field is required.

This field is required.

Copyright © 2021 All Rights Reserved.