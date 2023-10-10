El Salvador Taps Geothermal Energy In New Bitcoin Mining Project

Today, Volcano Energy and Luxor Technology Corporation have officially unveiled Lava Pool, El Salvador’s inaugural Bitcoin mining pool powered by abundant renewable geothermal energy. Volcano Energy, a unique public-private partnership committed to contributing 23% of its net income to the Salvadoran government, will exclusively mine blocks through Lava Pool. “Lava Pool is another example of El Salvador’s first mover advantage as a nation-state in the Bitcoin ecosystem,” said Volcano Energy’s CSO, Gerson Martinez. …