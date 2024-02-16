Electric Vehicle Giant BYD Plans Factory in Mexico

Chinese electric vehicle major BYD is considering opening a factory in Mexico, the Wall Street Journal has reported. Citing unnamed sources, the publication said that BYD was scouting for suitable locations. The factory would manufacture cars for the U.S. market, the sources also said. Chinese EV makers are the top sellers globally after Tesla. That’s because they sell on their local market and that market is huge. But now it is reaching saturation point so the companies are beginning to look abroad. BYD, by the way, dethroned Tesla as the…