Elon Musk Denies Report Of Plans To Build A Tesla Factory In Saudi Arabia

Elon Musk has denied a report by the Wall Street Journal saying Tesla was in talks with Saudi Arabia to build an EV factory in the Kingdom. In an X post, the Tesla CEO said “Yet another utterly false article from WSJ,” without going into any details. The Wall Street Journal wrote on Monday that Saudi Arabia and Tesla were in talks concerning the potential construction of an EV factory in Saudi Arabia. Citing unnamed sources, the WSJ report noted the talks were at an early stage. The report also pointed out that the outcome of the talks…