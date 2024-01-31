Embattled Phillips 66 Close Oklahoma Pipeline After Fire, Rupture

Less than a month after news that Phillips 66 was discussing the sale of some of its assets, the company has been forced to shut down a section of a natural gas pipeline due to a fire. The natural gas pipeline in the Oklahoma Panhandle ruptured after a fire on Tuesday, with Phillips 66 saying in a Wednesday statement that the fire had been extinguished and the cause of the incident was under investigation, Reuters reports. No injuries or threats to nearby residences have been reported, and the company said that multiple fire and law…