Emergency Oil Meeting Discusses Potential For Diesel Outages

The European Union held an emergency meeting on Friday to discuss the potential for diesel supply shocks stemming from the conflict between Israel and Hamas. The EU Commissioner for Energy Kadri Simson called an emergency meeting on Friday to discuss the potential issues should there be a diesel supply outage, like strikes and long truck queues waiting for diesel. “Oil is important. Not enough diesel could lead to strikes,” one European Union official told Reuters. “Is this a 1973 moment or not?” After the group debated the risks of a diesel shortage,…