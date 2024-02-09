Enbridge Books Q4 Earnings Below Forecasts

Canada’s pipeline operator Enbridge (NYSE: ENB) reported on Friday earnings for the fourth quarter which were below Wall Street forecasts, as lower tolls on the Mainline pipeline system and lower natural gas prices weighed on core and net profits. Enbridge booked adjusted earnings per share of US$0.48 (C$0.64) for the fourth quarter, slightly up compared to the same period of 2022, but below the analyst estimate of US$0.51 (C$0.68). Higher depreciation from assets acquired or placed into service in 2023 and higher…