Enbridge Shuns the U.S. Offshore Wind Sector

Canadian pipeline operator Enbridge plans to boost its presence in offshore wind in Europe but will shy away from investments in the United States, where escalating costs and supply chain problems have been plaguing projects, a top Enbridge executive told Reuters. Enbridge, whose main business is oil and liquids transportation via pipeline, generates around 3% of its core earnings from its renewables business. Enbridge has invested in wind energy projects in five different countries, totaling 4,870 MW (gross)—or 2,117 MW (net)—of wind-power…