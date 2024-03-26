Enbridge To Bring Permian Gas To Gulf Coast To Tap LNG Demand

Enbridge is forming a joint venture to build and operate natural gas pipelines connecting gas supply from the Permian Basin to the U.S. Gulf Coast to tap into growing LNG export demand, the Canadian-based pipeline giant said on Tuesday. Enbridge has entered into a definitive agreement with WhiteWater/I Squared Capital and MPLX LP to form a joint venture that will develop, construct, own, and operate natural gas pipeline and storage assets connecting Permian gas with the Gulf Coast. Enbridge will own 19% of the joint…