Enbridge Tops Q1 Earnings Estimates Amid Strong Oil Demand

Strong oil demand and production in North America helped Canadian pipeline giant Enbridge Inc (NYSE: ENB) raise its first-quarter adjusted earnings and beat analyst estimates. Enbridge, operator of Mainline, North America’s biggest oil pipeline network, reported on Friday adjusted earnings of US$1.46 billion (C$2.0 billion) for the first quarter. Per share earnings rose by 8% year-over-year to C$0.92 per common share, which beat the C$0.81 average analyst estimate compiled by LSEG. Adjusted core…