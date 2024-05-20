Endangered Lizard Threatens Oil and Gas Development in the Permian Basin

A rare lizard that lives in Texas and New Mexico has become the latest potential threat to oil and gas production growth in the Permian. The dunes sagebrush lizard was granted endangered status by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service last week, prompting an outcry from the industry, which warned the change in the lizard’s status would be detrimental to its activity in the most prolific shale play in the country. According to the Fish and Wildlife Service, the dunes sagebrush lizard occurs in about 4% of the lands that comprise the Permian Basin.…