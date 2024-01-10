10 Jan, 24

Energy Costs in UK Still Double the Historic Average

UncategorizedNo Comments

reductions in the coming months. Figures today from energy analysis consultancy Cornwall Insights show that the average costs for 2024 will be £113 per MWh – a £16 drop from the previous forecast. This is largely due to Europe holding higher than expected natural gas reserves. However despite the price fall, forecasts remain substantially higher than the £50 per MWh historic averages, with Europe’s dependence on international Liquefied natural gas (LNG) following sanctions on imports from Russia, cited as a key reason.…

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This field is required.

This field is required.

Copyright © 2021 All Rights Reserved.