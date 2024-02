“The greenest energy is the energy we don’t use,” the World Economic Forum wrote in a report from the sidelines of COP27 back in 2022. The report highlighted the importance of energy efficiency as a central platform of the decarbonization movement. The problem is that energy efficiency isn’t sexy. You can’t garner excitement about it the way that you could over a new cutting-edge energy technology, and it’s a particularly hard sell for investors. It’s hard to make money off of anti-consumerism.…