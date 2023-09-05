Energy Price Uncertainty Looms Over British Households

With Parliament back, both parties need to focus on what’s going to matter to voters in the next months: housing and energy prices will be top issues, together with questions on net zero, writes Elena Siniscalco After what seemed like an endless summer recess, Parliament is back on this week, with a distinctive back-to-school feeling. Some MPs look a bit disoriented, like they need some help to remember what’s going to matter in the upcoming months. People are dead worried about housing, whether they’re young renters, families…