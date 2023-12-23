Energy Sector Sees Surge in Deal-Making as Year Ends

After enduring a torrid season for much of the second half of 2023 due to falling commodity prices, the energy sector is looking to close out the year on a high after a long-awaited Fed pivot finally arrived. Not surprisingly, Wall Street and investors have started peering into their crystal balls to try and divine what the new year holds in store for energy markets, with some predicting we shall see more of the same while others are saying to expect an oil price rebound. Investors will also be watching closely to see if another…