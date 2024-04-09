Energy Stocks Rally Under The Radar

Big Oil is trumping the Magnificent Seven on the stock market this year in an oil stocks rally that few had expected a few months ago. Energy stocks have outperformed the top tech stocks this year as the market has grown more bullish on oil and crude prices rallied at the end of the first quarter and at the start of the second quarter. How long and how high the so-far quiet rally will go will depend on the oil price trajectory this year. In recent weeks, analysts have started to raise earnings projections for Big Oil’s performance…